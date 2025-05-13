Kim Kardashian eager to testify in upcoming Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian is ready to appear in person in the court to testify in her upcoming Paris robbery trial.

A source spilled to PEOPLE that The Kardashians star is keen to attest against the suspects involved in 2016 Paris multi-million-dollar robbery.

“Kim’s a bit nervous, but she always said that she wanted to testify in person,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “This is her choice. She was terrified for her life during the robbery. She wants the people involved convicted.”

On May 12, the SKIMS founder opened up that she was travelling abroad with a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

Kim shared a photo of the view looking out from her private plane, as she added an emoji of the French flag.

Nearly a decade ago, Kim landed in trouble as thieves broke into her room at the No Address hotel in Paris back in October 2016.

The robbers bound and prohibited her before putting her in a bathtub. As they held Kim hostage, five masked men stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery from the reality star in the middle of the night, reported via PEOPLE.

The outlet reported that the stolen jewellery was estimated to be worth nearly $9 million and most of it was never recovered.

However, for now, 10 people are expected to appear in court to face charges in connection with the heist, according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, the trial for the suspects involved started from April 28.