'Gladiators' icons returning after 25 years?

Several stars from the original Gladiators series are set to make a special comeback 25 years later.

Diane Youdale and James Crossley, famously known as Jet and Hunter respectively, will reunite alongside Saracen (Michael "Mike" Lewis) and Lightning (Kim Betts) at the Gladiators Experience at the NEC in Birmingham, celebrating the show's legacy.

The 1990s Gladiators series became one of the UK's most beloved sports entertainment shows. Hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu, the show saw everyday contestants compete against elite athletes in intense physical challenges.

It is pertinent to mention that the show which originally aired from 1992 to 2000 was revived in 2024 with new hosts Bradley Walsh and his son Barney Walsh.

Speaking about the return, Saracen said, "I never imagined that I would still be a gladiator over 30 years after the original show aired on TV."

"This shows the popularity and influence the show has on the public and how important health and fitness has been and I am extremely proud to have contributed to this. This event is the next chapter of the Gladiator’s story, and this will extend into the future," he added, as quoted by Metro.

On the other hand, Hunter also shared that show has been a "huge part" of his life. "I was lucky enough to spend many years in my twenties having an incredible time competing on those iconic games."

"To see that viewers are now getting the chance to step into that world and have a go themselves is really exciting," he added.