Travis Kelce angers Taylor Swift fans with Kai Trump encounter
Travis Kelce was seen speaking to the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump
Taylor Swift fans are not happy with Travis Kelce for talking to Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump.
A number of fans took to social media demanding the Kansas City Chiefs tight end apologize for talking to a member of the Trump family.
Taylor Swift fans oppose Trump because the former US President has publicly criticized the singer for supporting Kamala Harris in the presidential election.
Commenting on the video of Kelce's chat with Kai, one fan wrote, "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again - Travis gives me MAGA vibes. Like hardcore. Not to be a cliche, but he just has that vibe about him. Everyone who knows someone who is MAGA knows exactly what I mean by that."
"In front of a camera as if he wants to be seen with her…" one fan added.
"He should apologize," one added.
"Swifties pretend that this guy cares about anything other than $$$ and fame. He will never take a stand against anything because he’s too desperate. Just like his clout chasing family ," one fan added.
