Margot Robbie shared nostalgic inspiration behind tiny, meticulous details of 'Barbie' world
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' earned an impressive 90 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes
Margot Robbie has talked about how fans have a knack for observing hidden details in the background of the movie.
In a resurfaced confessional with the Vogue Australia, Margot hailed fans' attention to detail and commented how meticulously each and every thing in the super hit movie was crafted.
Robbie, now a mother to one, mentioned, “Any document or piece of paper in the Pink House – our Barbieland version of the White House – is cursive word salad."
"Every bit of mail that Mail Woman Barbie would deliver is beautifully written scribble,” she added.
As per her, these creative nuances served multiple purposes.
She even noted, “Things like that are so clever a) because it’s so beautiful to look at, b) it’s silly because it’s nonsensical, but c) it’s exactly what you did as a kid.”
“I remember my mum saying I used to sit there writing pages and pages and pages of beautiful scribble,” Robbie added.
In conclusion, to maintain the illusion of a world made of Mattel products, Greta revealed the books in the movie are “Barbie books” which are either “pieces of plastic or don’t open”.
