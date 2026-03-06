Hoda Kotb plans full-time return to 'Today'

Hoda Kotb may be preparing for a full-time return to Today!

With co-anchor Savannah Guthrie taking some time off the show following the kidnapping of her 84-year-old mother, insiders believe Kotb may return as a full-time co-host.

An insider told Radar Online, "This isn't just about feelings. It's about the franchise."

Adding, "Morning TV is a multimillion-dollar machine. They need stability. They need a steady hand. That hand is Hoda."

While Kotb recently made an emotional comeback temporarily replacing Guthrie, the source said, "Hoda stepping in wasn't random."

They added, "There are serious contingency conversations happening. The show can't sit in limbo."

Insiders suggest that although everyone wants Savanna back, "But Today is a business – and businesses make backup plans."

Hoda Kotb stepped down from her role as host of Today in September 2025 after 17-years of being part of the show. At the time she stated that the reason to step away from the show was to spend more time with her children.