Photo: Harper Beckham takes the driving seat bring back estranged brother Brooklyn into family

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s daughter reportedly has been left heartbroken because of the increasing distance between her and her brother Brooklyn.

Even though Brooklyn has not cut ties with his baby sisters completely, as evident in his actions of wishing on her birthday, a source told RadarOnline.com that Harper cannot stop missing him.

As per a source, the family feud has always taxed Harper Beckham. The teenager seemingly possesses a deeply sensitive nature and has remained really close to her dear brother, who is well-known for his culinary skills.

The headline-making rift has been "very hard" on the 14-year-old. sensitive teen, who shared a close bond with the budding chef.

The tipster also mentioned that the shift in their dynamic has left a noticeable void in her daily life, as the consistent presence she once relied on has faded into sporadic digital check-ins.

"But texting occasionally and a phone call for her birthday is nothing compared to how much attention he used to give her. It's sad and confusing for Harper," tipped a source.

This report comes after Harper tried to reconnect with her brother on Instagram on 14th February 2026 as she posted a throwback photos of her siblings and tagging each of them.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world," she wrote. "I love you all so much words can't describe it."