Sydney Sweeney, who recently launched her own lingerie brand Syrn, continues to draw attention for her business ventures and her personal life.

Her lingerie line, Syrn, debuted in January and has released several collections designed around comfort and style, drawing interest from fashion consumers and industry watchers alike.

Sydney's romantic life has often generated speculation on social media. After ending her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino in 2025, she was linked to music executive Scooter Braun. Neither Sweeney nor Braun has confirmed the status of that relationship.

Brady Tkachuk

Social media rumors has recently linked her to Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

However, Brady Tkachuk, is married to wed Emma Tkachuk. The couple tired the knot in July 2023, after a long‑term relationship that began when they met at Boston University during his collegiate hockey days.

Emma Farinacci is the sister of Boston Bruins prospect John Farinacci. Their first date was reportedly in a campus dining hall, and they stayed together through his transition to the NHL.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Ryder Keith Tkachuk, in September 2024.