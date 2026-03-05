Photo: Hilary Duff opens up about the price she paid as a child star.

Hilary Duff disclosed that her early Hollywood success compromised her education.

The 38-year-old star admitted that while she started her career as a child star, she barely spent time in school and ultimately never completed her formal studies.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie Ware and Lennie Ware, Duff reflected on how she prioritized her Hollywood career from a young age.

"[I received] zero education, but I know a lot about a lot of things."

For those unversed, the actress got fame as a teenager when she performed the lead role in Disney Channel hit Lizzie McGuire at just 14 years old, after beginning her career in entertainment around age 10.

While answering a query about homeschooling, Duff revealed that her mother once suggested another option.

"My mom was like, can you just go get your GED?"

Despite not having her GED, which is equivalent to a high school diploma, Duff is comfortable with where she stands educationally.

"I feel like I educated myself on my own of different things I was interested in," the actress said.

She also revealed that she is fond of reading books. She explores new books whenever she gets a chance.

"I love to read. I mean, I don't have as much time as I would like to read, but I really enjoy reading," she added.

The actress added that she no longer feels pressured to make up for the gaps in her schooling.

"I think I'm past the window of caring that my education wasn't great because I feel like I got strengths in other areas, and it kind of helps. And I'm not shy to ask a question about something,"the child star added.

"I know that my life was different than most, and I don't need to be embarrassed that I don't know when, like, a certain war took place. There's Google for that and ChatGPT."

Duff, who shares son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie and daughters Banks, Mae and Townes with husband Matthew Koma, said motherhood has given her a fresh perspective on learning.

"Honestly, something that's been so cool is connecting to my kid and having him teach me stuff that I didn't know about because he is getting a really great education," Hilary concluded.

She added that ensuring a strong education for her own children will be a top priority.