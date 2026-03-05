'The Beauty' finale explained: Evan Peters teases what's next

Evan Peters broke his silence after the first season of The Beauty wrapped with shocking twist.

As per the actor, the finale could open door to an even bigger future for the series.

Speaking with People Magazine, Evan said, "it's a classic cliffhanger."

Adding, "I feel like it's what Ryan does best. And it sets things up beautifully — forget the pun — for a season 2 to explore a world that has The Beauty unleashed on a larger scale."

"It made me want to read and then watch what's gonna happen in season 2 just that much more," Evan noted.

Ryan Murphy's thriller ended its 11-episode run with dramatic moment involving Evan's character FBI agent Cooper Madsen. In the final scene, Cooper takes a nanotech-based antidote meant to reverse the mysterious virus known as The Beauty, which previously transformed him into a teenager during his undercover mission. However, the outcome remains unclear.

Evan Peters admitted he was impressed by Ryan Murphy and co-creator Matthew Hodgsen. "He's incredible in that he just gives you so many opportunities," Evan said, adding that "just when you think that you're kind of toast, he is like, 'Why don't we make you the guy in this?'"

Throughout the season one, Cooper's journey was driven not only by his investigation but also by his relationship with fellow FBI agent Jordan Bennet. After Jordan was infected, Cooper went to extreme length to prevent her from suffering the deadly fate.

"He loves her so much and he wants her to not explode. So, I think the love that he feels for her amplified the need to solve that case and maybe do it in ways that he couldn't have done following the straight and narrow or official way," the actor said of his character.

Adding, "He had to go rogue to try to fix the situation and make sure the love of his life survives."