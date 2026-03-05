Britney Spears gets relief after latest court order against 'criminal' stalker

Court orders permanent restraining order against stalker of Britney Spears

Britney Spears, a well-known pop star, has granted what she has been seeking to obtain from the court against her long-time alleged stalker: a permanent restraining order.



In court documents, the person is identified as Donald, a 51-year-old who has been harassing her on social media since 2013 – per the musician's claims.

According to TMZ, he is instructed to stay 100 yards away from the Toxic hitmaker. This protection will stay until 2030

Donald's online post about the Grammy winner, her team says, was “largely incoherent; several could be interpreted as threatening to harm” her.

These posts led her team to say they fear for the mom-of-two's safety, leading them to approach the court in the first place.

In addition to cyberbullying, he was also arrested for trespassing on Spears' L.A. property in 2025 after the latter's security guards spotted him.

Moreover, in court docs, Spears said she did not know Donald and has no relationship whatsoever with him.

But what is notable is the background of the person. In the documents, it is stated that he has a “long and concerning criminal history", including convictions for criminal trespass and aggravated assault in 2019.

He was also previously charged with burglary and harassment as well as faced legal allegations of DUI and cyberstalking.