Jennifer Aniston breaks silence amid Barack Obama romance rumours

Jennifer Aniston has recently rejected rumours of being in a romantic relationship with former US President Barack Obama.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the Friends alum had an experience of infidelity during her marriage to ex-husband Brad Pitt. Therefore, she decided to speak up in the case of Barack romance allegations.

Jennifer clarified that she “barely knows Obama, let alone is dating him,” said an insider.

“She told friends that after all these years of being in the spotlight, this has to be the most bizarre piece of gossip she has ever heard about herself,” mentioned a source.

Another insider revealed that Jennifer was going to have her people either not respond or give a 'no comment', but “she thought that would add fuel to the fire”.

It is for this reason that the actress reportedly decided to “shut it down before it could get even more out of hand”.

The source further said that Jennifer had no idea how people came up with this stuff out of nowhere.

“She's totally baffled,” noted an insider.

The speculations of divorce between Michelle and Barack gained momentum after the former First Lady decided to skip out on a number of significant events, such as Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration, leaving Barack to attend solo.

Meanwhile, the source stated, “Jen's upset for Michelle because she's seen stories about the Obamas' marriage being on the rocks, and she knows firsthand what it is like to be at the centre of stories like that.”