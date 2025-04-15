Jenna Ortega ‘Winter Spring Summer or Fall’ official release date revealed

Jenna Ortega is set to appear in her third major film for the season as the trailer for Winter Spring Summer or Fall dropped on Monday.

The coming-of-age romance movie, which is directed by Tiffany Paulsen, also stars Ortega’s Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes White. The movie also serves as a directorial debut for Paulsen.

Ortega portrays the role of a genius high school girl, Remi, who is set to join Harvard in the fall season. Meanwhile, her neighbour’s best friend, Barnes (played by White) is still unsure of his next step and is taking a gap year after high school.

However, Remi’s connection with Barnes and their budding romance leads her to rethink her path.

Written by Dan Schoffer, the movie takes endearing turns with Remi and Barnes’ love story as the seasons change.

The movie also stars Adam Rodriguez and Marisol Nichols as Remi’s parents, Javier and Carmen.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall held its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June of 2024. The movie is set to release on digital streaming and theatres on Friday, April 25th.