Jennifer Lopez raises her voice for a good cause amid personal setback

Jennifer Lopez has recently extended support to students and community members in an effort to save her high school alma mater from closing.

On April 14, the Marry Me star took to her Instagram Story and wrote a heartfelt message of support for her alma mater, Preston High School in the Bronx, N.Y., which is set to close its doors at the end of the school year.

“As a proud alumna of Preston High School, I am deeply moved to see the students, families, and local officials making their voices heard during this challenging time. I see and hear you,” said the 55-year-old.

The Maid in Manhattan actress also posted two throwback photos. The first one showed her wearing a jacket with the school's emblem, while another showed her running track.

JLo stated, “The support from the community is truly inspiring, and I hope they can find a path forward that honors the school's legacy. #PrestonForever.”

The singer and actress reportedly graduated from all-girls Preston High School in 1987, per The New York Times.

Earlier in February, it was announced that the school was going to close its doors.

In a letter by the Preston High School Board of Trustees, it said that the school was “shutting down due to changing demographics, financial instability and lower enrollment which has decreased by 30% in the past 13 years”.

“We must reiterate that the decision to close is final,” continued the letter.

It read, “The leadership of the Sisters of the Divine Compassion [the owners of the school] support this decision. We will not be entertaining any circumstances that would alter this fact.”

“We do not want to foster false hope that the ongoing 'save the school' attempts will reverse the closing of the school,” it mentioned.