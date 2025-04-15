‘Stranger Things’ cast supports Sadie Sink during Broadway’s ‘John Proctor Is the Villain’

Sadie Sink at Broadway’s ‘John Proctor Is the Villain’

Sadie Sink had quite the cheering squad on hand as John Proctor Is the Villain officially opened on Broadway Monday night, April 14.

The 22-year-old actress, known for her intense performance chops and, of course, her Stranger Things fame, was surrounded by some very familiar faces at New York City’s Booth Theatre.

Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard—aka Sink’s Stranger Things fam—turned up to support their friend, giving the opening night an extra boost of Hawkins charm, as per People.

The crew even hit the red carpet together before settling in for the show, proving once again that offscreen friendships are very much alive in the Upside-Down-less world.

But Sink’s support circle didn’t stop there.

The audience was peppered with a star-studded guest list that included F. Murray Abraham, Will Brill, John Cardoza, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Wilson Cruz, Jennifer Damiano, Micaela Diamond, Richard Kind, Marisa Tomei, and Constance Wu—basically a who's who of Broadway and beyond.

Before curtain call, Sink took a moment to reflect on why she was so drawn to the project. And no, it wasn’t just the chance to wear cool costumes or flex her drama skills—it was about the writing.

"Kimberly's writing is so brilliant and truly captures teenagers and such an authentic light and deals with some uncomfortable topics, but in such a digestible, honest way," she told People.

"So I'm incredibly more proud of our team and the message that this show has."

Written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain marks Belflower’s Broadway debut—and it’s a strong one.

Known for her impactful storytelling and sharp character work, Belflower is already earning acclaim for this hard-hitting, yet heartfelt play that tackles real issues with honesty and grace.