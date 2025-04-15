Meghan Markle receives exciting news hours before new podcast episode

Meghan Markle marked a major career win that could help her make a return on Spotify two years after the lucrative deal collapsed with the streaming giant.

The Duchess of Sussex's new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder's first episode made it to the top 10 podcast list on the globally recognised audio streaming platform.

Not only that, the episode, featuring the founder of renowned dating app, Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, grabbed second position in the top business podcast chart on Spotify.

Prince Harry's wife is reportedly thrilled about this exciting news, bringing her positive attention.

For the unversed, Meghan took to her Instagram account and announced her new podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, on March 13.

The idea behind her show revolved around "candid conversations" with women from different walks of life "who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses."

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex aims to share tips and tricks for aspiring entrepreneurs.

On the success of the podcast's first episode, which was released on April 8, Meghan penned a heartfelt note, which reads, "So grateful for the love and support! Keep listening to 'Confessions of a Female Founder' anywhere you get your podcasts."

It is important to mention that the second episode of Confessions of a Female Founder is set to release today, Tuesday.