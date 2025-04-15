Kensington Palace releases new video as Kate, William receive key task

Kate Middleton, who seems to be easing back into her prominent role in the royal family, made a special solo appearance to promote an important message.

As the Princess of Wales prepares for her destined position in the monarchy, Kensington Palace on Monday released a new video about special solo visit the future Queen made into nature.

Kate – who is the Joint President of Scouts – visited the U.K.’s Lake District last month with a group of young Scouts. She was joined by Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields to discuss the “importance of the natural world and its ability to support our health and wellbeing”.

The princess and Dwyane took a walk near the shores of Lake Windermere, by Scouts and Scout Explorers from 1st Buddha's Light in Greater Manchester, and 1st Buddha’s Light. Whilst there, the group undertook a challenge to earn their Naturalist Badge.

In the video, Kate shared that she finds nature “very spiritual” and it has a “very intense emotional reconnection”.

She said, “Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world.”

The video comes amid reports that Prince William and Kate have been put on heightened alert as fears for King Charles’ health continues to grow.

Insiders told RadarOnline that while the king’s recent hospitalisation was a “minor bump” it also “served as a sobering reminder of his ongoing health struggles, indicating to the family that they have little control over the timing of royal succession”.

They added that William is being prepared to “take over at a moment’s notice” which means Kate is making the most of her time as he continues to focus on her healing journey.