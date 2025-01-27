Josh Gad gives rare update on ‘Frozen 3’ release

Josh Gad reveals why 'Frozen 3' will be releasing in 2027

Josh Gad shared an insight into what fans could expect from the upcoming third instalment of Disney’s Frozen.

Gad sat down for a conversation on the latest episode of The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw podcast at Sirius XM.

The voice actor behind the magical snowman, Olaf, shared that he has been "sworn to secrecy" as he spoke about the beloved franchise. However, he did drop hints about the story.

The actor said that the team is "actively working on that. And I know that they have a story that they are very, very, very excited about."

He continued, "And beyond that, I think I’ll have Disney lawyers knocking down my door. But buckle up because I think they have something incredible in store."

The Wedding Ringer star also opened up about why the movie will be releasing in 2027.

"There’s a reason the movie is coming out in 2027," he explained. "And that is because no one wants to rush this. Everyone wants this to not just be a sequel or a money grab."

The Beauty and the Beast actor said that they want to make the movie "absolutely worthy of the story" just like the first instalment they made.

The original movie, which was released in 2013, became the two-time Oscar winning highest grossing animated film of all time.

Meanwhile the film’s sequel, Frozen 2 released in 2019, also broke Box Office records. Alongside Gad, the franchise also features voices from Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Else) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff).