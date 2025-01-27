Prince Harry plans UK return with Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry is on a mission to bring back Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to his homeland, UK, after a significant victory.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex settled his legal case against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group.

The News Group Newspapers (NGN) agreed to pay him substantial damages along with a public apology, admitting wrongdoing.

Now, Hello! magazine reported that a friend of the Duke said, "The goal for Prince Harry is simple."

"He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work," the source said.

It is important to note that Prince Harry is fighting a battle against the UK Home Office as they downgraded his security provision when he stepped back as a senior working royal alongside his wife in 2020.

Speaking of Harry's lawsuit, his pal said, "The next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family."

"It's not quite the end of the story for him, but it's a major chapter that's been closed and dealt with," the source said about his latest 'monumental' win.