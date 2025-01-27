Prince William, Kate Middleton honour Duchess Sophie as 'big plans' await

Prince William, Kate Middleton honour Duchess Sophie to mark big day

Prince William and Princess Kate extended support to the royal family's 'secret weapon' to mark her special day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly partied with the Duchess of Edinburgh at her Bagshot Park home to celebrate her 60th birthday.

According to The Sun, Sophie hosted a dinner and dance at the 120-room mansion for her family and close friends.

Importantly, the future King and Queen attended Sophie’s lavish birthday party to celebrate the valuable asset of the Firm.

It is important to note William and Catherine penned a personal note to wish Sophie a very happy birthday on January 20.

Moreover, the royal family paid tribute to Prince Edward's wife by releasing her delightful portraits.

Alongside the photos, the Palace issued a statement which reads, "As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come."

Notably, Prince William and Princess Kate made this sweet gesture for Sophie after a report claimed that the Prince of Wales has 'big plans' for the Duchess and her family for his reign.