King Charles makes interesting appearance hours before historic royal tour

King Charles stepped out in high spirits for the Sunday Church service in at the Sandringham estate before he was meant to depart for his royal tour.

The monarch was seen walking on grounds at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Flitcham with Reverend Canon Paul Williams and Right Reverend Stephen Lake. Queen Camilla was not present with the King during the outing.

Charles was dressed in a light blue shirt over dark grey pants and tan shoes. He also wore a double-breasted tweed coat which has been his wardrobe staple since the late 1980s.

However, the King’s patterned tie seemed to have caught the attention of many eagle-eyed royal watchers. He wore an Hermès printed silk tie with cats and owls on it.

This isn't the first time Charles had donned a quirky tie. The interesting choice of accessory also shares glimpse into the monarch's lesser-known personality.

The outing comes after Buckingham Palace released a delightful photo of the monarch for Burns Day – an annual Scottish celebration honouring the birthday of poet Robert Burns.

Moreover, King Charles is set to jet off to Poland to mark a historic event for the royal family. He will be attending the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, becoming the first British head of state to do so.

Meanwhile, Prince William will be holding the forte in the UK as he will be at the centre stage at Guildhall ceremony to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, and will deliver a powerful speech for the audience.