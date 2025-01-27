Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Donna Kelce, Andrea Swift

Taylor Swift hugs Donna Kelce, Andrea Swift at Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift excitedly watched Travis Kelce play along with her mom Andrea Swift and his mom Donna Kelce.

The 35-year-old pop superstar could not contain her excitement as the Kansas City Chiefs scored their second touchdown and shared a sweet hug with Donna and Andrea.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and both the moms sported Chiefs colours to pay their tribute to the team as they shared a group hug.

The three women excitedly watched the game and cheered on the NFL star's team as the game fell on their side.

The Eras Tour performer has been a fixture at the Arrowhead stadium where she has been cheering on her boyfriend since they started dating in 2023.

Taylor’s parents have also joined her multiple times on the field to cheer on the tight end.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has won Travis’ mom over, as she told People Magazine back in November, “It's been a ride. That's for sure,” Donna said about getting close to the Love Story songstress. “Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, ‘What has my life become?’”