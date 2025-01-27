Keke Palmer hints at Broadway comeback

Keke Palmer on Broadway comeback

Keke Palmer maybe making a comeback to Broadway.

The American actress and singer is gearing up for a return to Broadway, this time stepping into the spotlight for a non-musical role.

The multi-talented actress and singer shared the exciting news during her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show while promoting her new buddy comedy, One of Them Days, in which she stars alongside SZA.

Palmer revealed she’ll star in a play directed by the legendary Debbie Allen, exploring the life of Muhammad Ali and his relationship with Stepin Fetchit. The production will delve into cultural themes such as pride and identity.

“This would be a play directed by Debbie Allen, about Muhammad Ali’s life and his relationship with Stepin Fetchit,” Palmer explained.

“And kind of just like, the exploration of our culture, what it means to have pride. I play Sonji, his first wife, Muhammad Ali’s first wife. So I’m very excited at the opportunity to do a play, I’ve never done one before! I’m always singing, so it’s like, ‘What does this feel like, coming out there just giving you a monologue?’”

This project marks Palmer’s first foray into non-musical theater, a significant shift from her groundbreaking performance as the title princess in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

In 2014, she made history as the youngest actress to play Cinderella on Broadway at just 21 years old.

While Palmer has earned acclaim as a singer, she ruled out the possibility of a musical return for now. “Anything can mess up these vocals,” she joked during her interview.

The Nope star has long been celebrated for her versatility in both acting and music, and this latest endeavor continues to showcase her dedication to her craft.

Fans eagerly await her Broadway debut in this powerful play that promises to shed light on pivotal moments in Muhammad Ali’s life and legacy.