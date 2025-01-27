Josh Gad reflects on 'cathartic' reunion with estranged dad after 20 years

Josh Gad says he finally had 'closure' after reconnecting with his father

Josh Gad is opening up about a deeply personal milestone — reconnecting with his father after two decades apart.

During a candid conversation on SiriusXM's The Spotlight with Rebecca Shaw on January 16, the Frozen star reflected on the emotional reunion, which coincided with his Broadway run in Gutenberg! and inspired parts of his new memoir, In Gad We Trust.

The journey began with an unexpected call. “I hadn’t seen [my dad] for 20 years, and he called me up,” Gad shared. “He said, ‘I want to come see your show,’ and I said, ‘Okay, it’s going to be on my terms.’”

That pivotal night marked the first time his father had ever watched him perform — on stage or otherwise.

“Like, he never saw me. Even as a kid doing shows at school or in high school or in college or on Broadway… And that was kind of crazy,” Gad admitted. “At 42, it was the first time I could share this experience [with him].”

After the show, the pair sat down at Gad’s home for what he described as “a very awkward sort of conversation.” What made the moment “doubly awkward” was that Gad and co-star Andrew Rannells were in Halloween costumes as characters from Mommie Dearest.

“My dad was just baffled and confused,” Gad laughed.

Despite the awkwardness, the reunion brought healing. “It was very cathartic,” he revealed. “I felt like I finally had closure I didn’t even know I needed.” Their conversation, which touched on long-buried emotions, became a key chapter in Gad’s memoir.

“It was amazing to just sit with him and talk,” he said, marking the moment as a turning point in their relationship.