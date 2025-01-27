Kylie Jenner cheers on Timothée Chalamet at 'Saturday Night Live'

Kylie Jenner at Timothée Chalamet's gig

Kylie Jenner was there for Timothée Chalamet.

The diva made a rare public show of support for her boyfriend, Timothée, as he took on double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on January 25.

An eyewitness confirmed to E! News that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was present in the studio audience during the live taping.

Earlier in the day, Kylie teased a glimpse of her all-white ensemble on her Instagram Stories, which eagle-eyed fans later matched to footage circulating on X (formerly Twitter), showing her seated in the crowd.

Following the show, both Kylie, 27, and Timothée, 29, were spotted separately heading to the SNL after-party at a New York restaurant, as captured in photos shared by Deux Moi.

This appearance is the latest in a series of sightings of the couple, who have been gradually stepping into the public eye.

Timothée, who recently received his second Oscar nomination on January 23 for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, has kept busy balancing his career with his budding romance.

The duo also attended the Golden Globes earlier this month, where they shared a lighthearted moment. During the show, host Nikki Glaser poked fun at Timothée's new mustache, joking, "Can I just say, you have the most gorgeous eyelashes… on your upper lip."

She also quipped about his singing in A Complete Unknown, adding, "You were so good in A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan. In fact, I actually read that your singing voice was so accurate that even Bob Dylan himself admitted that it was absolutely horrible. You nailed it."

Days later, Kylie and Timothée were seen enjoying a date night in Paris following the French premiere of his movie. Despite their recent public outings, Kylie has remained firm about maintaining a degree of privacy in their relationship.

"Privacy is so important to me in life," she told British Vogue in August. Explaining her decision to keep details of their romance under wraps, she added, "It feels so good."

With their growing appearances together, the couple continues to balance their high-profile lives with a desire for privacy and normalcy.