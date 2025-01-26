Ariana Grande reveals what makes ‘Wicked’ so enduring amid Oscar nomination

Ariana Grande has recently revealed what made Wicked so enduring after earning her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role in Jon M. Chu movie.

In a new interview with BBC News, the singer turned actress reflected on Wicked’s enduring appeal, her comic timing in the movie as well as what to expect from second part.

“I think it’s the accumulation of everything… the themes are very timely but also timeless,” said the 31-year-old while discussing about its appeal.

Ariana explained that both Galinda and Elphaba live within people that they could look at and identify with.

“It hits a really personal chord just because of the humanness that it has in it,” continued the songstress.

Ariana noted that the movie showcased people “are either born wicked or do they have wickedness thrust upon them”.

“Maybe we are all people that just experience things and grow. Maybe people are not actually wicked,” she explained.

Ariana believed that the movie is “a celebration of humanness”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariana opened up about her comic timing in the movie.

“I have always loved comedy. I am such a comedy nerd,” said the actress as she disclosed “Jim Carrey” was her all-time favourite over the years.

When asked about what to expect from upcoming Wicked 2, Ariana replied, “I think these women have so much in them.”

“There’s a lot that happens to them and you get to know Elphaba and Galinda at very new depths,” remarked the actress.

Ariana added, “I am excited for people to watch Galinda’s arc in the upcoming part because one will see many examples of strength and forgiveness.”