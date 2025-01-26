Alicia Keys celebrates special gift from the universe on her 44th birthday

The singer's husband Swizz Beats also posted a sweet tribute

Alicia Keys got a very special gift from the universe as she celebrated her 44th trip around the sun.

The singer’s birthday on January 25th aligned with the planetary parade — a first-of-its-kind celestial event where seven planets lined up.

Taking to her Instagram to celebrate the big day, the singer shared multiple photos of past birthdays and an impressive lineup of cakes.

“Feeling soooo blessed, grateful, and surrounded by love,” she wrote in the caption. “Y’all already know I’m about celebrating life! Thank you universe for my planetary parade!!”

The Girl on Fire hitmaker didn’t stop there, calling this birthday a celebration of “manifestation on another level” before asking her fans the all-important question: “Which cake do you think was my fave?”

She wrapped up her message with a heartfelt note to her fans, writing, “I love y’all. Thank you for your love!!”

Meanwhile, her husband, Swizz Beatz, pulled out all the stops for her big day. The rapper and producer treated Keys to a private-jet dance party complete with balloons, loved ones, and throwback vibes.

In his Instagram tribute, he called Keys his “Queen of New York,” writing, “Today all the planets align in your favor because you’re out of this world with greatness.”