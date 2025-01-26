'Now You See Me 3' producer drops hint of film's plot ahead of release

Jesse Eisenberg starrer 'Now You See Me 3' is set to release on November 14, 2025

Now You See Me 3 producer Alex Kurtzman has shed some light on the plot of the upcoming movie.

The forthcoming thriller crime film is going to be a continuation of the first two film released in 2013 and 2016.

The story revolves around a group of magicians, who pull of heist and robberies.

In a recent interview, the producer was asked why the makers thought to come up with a new entry after a long time.

To respond, Alex revealed that the new film is being broadcasted after years of strategic planning. The makers took time and refined the story before publicizing it.

While talking about the threequel, the 51-year-old stated: “I mean, it’s funny, Now You See Me is one of those stories that kind of works all the time.”

According to the producer, the upcoming magical movie is about new generation and old generation coming together.

“Magic is really fun. I feel like what we’re so proud of about Now You See Me is magic movies tended to not work, and then suddenly they worked really well when we made those films and people loved them”, Kurtzman told Screen Rant.

To conclude, the Star Trek creator added that the film has been wrapped up and it is going to be great.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Now You See Me 3 stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and others.