Deborra-Lee Furness gets honest about big move after Hugh Jackman split

Deborra-Lee Furness has recently revealed major career move after her bitter split from former husband Hugh Jackman.

Speaking to Herald Sun at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 25, the Beautiful actress said she would like to make a permanent move to Australia.

“Melbourne will always feel like home,” she told the outlet.

Furness, who announced her shock separation from Hugh in 2023, stated, “I’ve had a few offers for movies back here so I’m still reading some scripts so if there’s something that’s great.”

The actress and producer opened up that she “got some projects in New York”.

“I’m in my chapter three. I’m a creative, I love being creative in a variety of areas and I think I’ll be doing more travelling,” noted the 69-year-old.

Furness also admitted that her children adore Australia, saying, “We do one Christmas in New York and one Christmas here.”

The Jindabyne star pointed out that she loved coming back, explaining, “I grew up here. Every time I go out Ava says ‘is there anyone you don’t know in Melbourne?’”

“They love the simplicity, the food, the culture, they have family and friends here,” added the actress and producer.

Meanwhile, Furness’ outing came days after Hugh was reportedly spotted kissing current girlfriend Sutton Foster for the first time since their relationship was exposed.