'Mission: Impossible 2' director sheds light on Tom Cruise's controlling behaviour

Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible 8' is set to release on May 21, 2025

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise, who is widely known for his charm and pleasant nature, had a different personality off-camera during the time of Mission: Impossible 2.

Director John Woo has spilled insights about Tom’s nature, which according to him was quite controlling at times.

The Top Gun actor’s dominating nature was one of the major problems in production of MI2.

Woo opened that the superstar was very much invested in the editing process of the film.

However, after the completion of the shoot, Cruise went for vacations to Australia, but he still wanted to monitor the editing which is why he suggested to install cameras in the cutting room.

“Actually, he couldn’t do that”, added the filmmaker.

He explained the Rolling Stone: “But after the movie finished, he went to Australia for vacation and then he wanted to put a camera in the cutting room to see our work because he wanted to know what we were doing, and we didn’t allow him to do that.”

The 78-year-old revealed that he asked the Jack Reacher star that he wants to edit the film without any interference.

Therefore, Tom changed his mind and understood the situation.

The all-new Mission: Impossible sequel is all set to release in theatres on May 21, 2025.