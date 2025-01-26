Holly Willoughby pulls back curtain on 'untold stories' in new interview

Holly Willoughby has opened up about the challenges she faced after a tumultuous year that included a frightening kidnapping plot targeting her.



In her first interview in over a year, the former This Morning host shared her thoughts on resilience, family, and moving forward.

Willoughby, 43, stepped away from her role on This Morning in October 2023, citing a desire to focus on her family in the wake of the incident.

Speaking with The Sunday Times Style magazine, she described the experience as "tough" but emphasised her commitment to staying positive.

"Nothing prepares you for something like that," she admitted. "It was incredibly hard, but I’ve chosen to focus on everything good and positive in my life."

She credited her husband, children, and close friends for providing strength during a difficult period, saying, "You rely on the incredible people around you and trust the process – the police, the courts, everyone involved in protecting you."

The kidnapping plot, which resulted in a man being jailed, cast a shadow over Willoughby’s final months on the show. Her departure also followed the controversial exit of her longtime co-host, Phillip Schofield, earlier in the year.

When asked about her decision to leave the program, Willoughby said, “It wasn’t terrifying—it was the easiest choice. Family and well-being come first.”

Since taking a break, Willoughby has returned to television, hosting Dancing on Ice and preparing for her latest project, Celebrity Bear Hunt on Netflix.

With a renewed focus on positivity and gratitude, the beloved presenter is embracing this next chapter with strength and optimism.