Julia Fox makes shocking admission about Kanye West relationship

Julia Fox reveals ‘sick and twisted’ confessions about ex Kanye West

Julia Fox opened up about her brief relationship with Kanye West, making shocking admissions about the way he controlled her choices.

The 34-year-old model, who West dated right after his divorce with Kim Kardashian, revealed that she felt “used” and “dirty” in the short-lived relationship.

In her memoir, Down the Drain, Fox reflected on the Heartless rapper’s “weird, twisted game” which she found herself caught up in.

Shedding light on her time with West, Fox said that she felt like it was a "publicity stunt" that left her feeling like a "prop"

Just after a few days of them meeting the rapper, he allegedly signed two of her best friends up as her stylists, whom he directed about what his girlfriend should wear in public.

At one point in their brief relationship, West even suggested her to get a surgery, which she recalled as being really painful, especially after she had given birth to her now-four-year-old son.

Elsewhere she claimed that she felt like her life was totally out of her control, with Kanye deciding all aspects of her public image. "I watch powerless as my life shrinks to fit inside cardboard boxes. The new clothes he got me won't fit inside my small place."