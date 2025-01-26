[embed_video1 url=videoid6367288558112 style=center playertype=bc] Queen Elizabeth's grandnephew shares exciting update amid King Charles' special honour

Samuel Chatto, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandnephew and grandson of Princess Margaret, is making waves in the art world with his latest ceramic creations displayed at the Ram Gallery in Norway.



The 28-year-old royal artist recently shared glimpses of the exhibition opening on Instagram, showcasing his intricate works and hinting at his thriving career in ceramics.



Beyond his artistic achievements, Samuel has been making headlines for his growing public presence alongside his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian.

Speculation about their future escalated after King Charles extended a festive invitation to Eleanor, allowing her to join the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham—a rare exception to tradition.

This gesture mirrors the late Queen Elizabeth II’s precedent in 2017, when Meghan Markle attended Christmas festivities before her engagement to Prince Harry.

The couple, who have been dating since 2021, has sparked interest among royal watchers. Eleanor, who has previously accompanied Samuel to high-profile events like Tatler's Little Black Book Party and National Gallery gatherings, has confirmed their relationship, stating, “We are a couple.”

Fans are now buzzing with predictions of a potential royal wedding, with one commenter declaring, “This move speaks volumes—could a royal engagement be on the horizon?”

While navigating his royal connections, Samuel continues to focus on his artistic endeavours. A History of Art graduate from the University of Edinburgh, he specialises in functional and sculptural wood-fired ceramics from his West Sussex studio.

His dedication to the craft includes a six-week apprenticeship at North Shore Pottery and exhibitions at renowned venues like Somerset’s At The Chapel restaurant.

As Samuel balances his passion for art and growing prominence in royal circles, all eyes remain on the next chapter of his personal and professional journey.