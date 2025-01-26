Justin Baldoni’s lawyer fires back on Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds gag order

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' legal battle intensifies with new update

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman has broken silence on recent gag order request by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, saying that he won’t be “bullied” into silence.

“The irony is not lost on anyone that Ms. Lively is so petrified of the truth that she has moved to gag it,” Freedman stated to Page Six on Saturday, January 25th.

“The immense power that she wielded in Hollywood built on pure fear of her husband and their powerful friends came to an end the moment Ms. Lively planned a mass distribution of a disturbingly false and well calculated hit piece in the New York Times,” he continued.

“Ms. Lively did this with the sole intent to ruin the lives of innocent individuals, and then went the extra mile to place blame on a fictitious smear campaign, all because she quite simply could not accept that the public had organically seen through her facade.”

The Jane the Virgin star’s lawyer continued, “When you accuse innocent individuals of something so disturbing as sexual harassment without thinking of the destruction it would cause to not only them, but the entire domestic violence community, this is where accountability for such mean spirited actions must be taken.”

“We will always respect the court; however, we will never be bullied by those suggesting we cannot defend our clients with pure, unedited facts. All we want is for people to see the actual text messages that directly contradict her allegations, video footage that clearly shows there was no sexual harassment and all the other powerful evidence that directly contradicts any false allegations of sexual harassment and subsequent smear campaign. It seems that in a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act,” Freedman’s statement concluded.

The response comes after the high-profile couple requested a gag order earlier this week, to prevent Freedman from talking to media.