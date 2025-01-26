Duchess Sophie shocks public as she wears Meghan Markle iconic jewellery

Duchess Sophie surprised royal fans as she stepped out in what appears to be Meghan Markle’s infamous accessory.

Back in 2017, Prince Harry had proposed to the former Suits actress with a cushion-cut diamond ring, which featured gems from his late mother, Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Prince William and Prince Harry had inherited multiple pieces from their mother’s collection, which Meghan and Kate Middleton have often been seen flaunting.

Apart from Kate’s sapphire engagement ring from William, Meghan’s stunning massive aquamarine sparkler remains a memorable piece which she debuted as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were headed to their reception.

However, royal fans were left confused when Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly the Countess of Wessex) was seen wearing the ring at 2018’s Royal Ascot.

Maxwell Stone, a diamond expert in UK, dismissed claims that the aquamarine sparkler was the same.

In 1996, Princess Diana’s friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima, gave the late royal iconic cocktail ring made by Asprey, which now belongs to Meghan. Meanwhile, Sophie’s ring carries a striking resemblance but it is not the same.

“The ring in question, believed to be from Collins and Sons, boasts a remarkable 20-carat aquamarine. Set in platinum, the stone appears to be a cushion-cut stone. I’d estimate its value to be around £80,000 ($99,000),” Maxwell explained.

He added that Meghan’s ring is set in 24-carat yellow gold and “features a huge emerald-cut aquamarine, flanked by two small solitaire diamonds.” Maxwell priced the Archie and Lilibet’s mom’s ring at £85,000 ($105,000).