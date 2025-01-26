Inside Royal family' 'secret' disguise to avoid limelight

Even members of the royal family, like Prince William and King Charles, crave moments of solitude away from the constant glare of the paparazzi.

To achieve this, some individuals have been known to go to great lengths, even if they typically enjoy a level of privacy.

A notable example of this is King Charles's clever disguise during a 1980 skiing trip to Klosters, Switzerland.

At the time, the then-Prince Charles donned a clever costume, complete with a hat, glasses, a fake nose, and a mustache, to throw off the waiting journalists and enjoy a brief moment of anonymity.

It's funny, but the striking appearance probably garnered more attention than if he hadn't worn it. However, Prince William eventually adopted a separate identity to preserve his privacy, thus King Charles is not the only member of the Royal Family to do so.

After starting his studies at St Andrew's University in 2001, the Prince of Wales earned a Scottish Master of Arts degree in geography in 2005.

In order for the prince to be as normal as possible while he was studying, it was decided that he would be given total media privacy.

William devised a further strategy to ensure even greater concealment, even if coverage was limited to a few infrequent and prearranged photo sessions.

The prince chose to go one step further and adopt the fictitious name "Steve" in specific situations in order to avoid any unwanted attention, even though he had already joined under the already common name "William Wales."