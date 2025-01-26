Princess Anne’s son gets disappointing update amid royal title demand

Princess Anne’s son gets upsetting update amid royal title demand

Princess Anne, who has placed a crucial demand in front of her brother, King Charles, received some disappointing news.

The Princess Royal has proved herself to be a great asset to the royal family as the ‘hardest working royal, whether it was during her late mother, Queen Elizabeth’s reign or her brother’s current rule.

Given her years of service, Anne is now having a change of heart about her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and their titles. However, she a rather unflattering report about her son may have caused a bit of an upset.

The royal family’s milestone moments have often been celebrated by a thousand years old tradition. The Royal Mint, which is an authority on the UK currency and for creating original coin collections, seemingly rejected the proposal to celebrate all the grandchildren of late Queen.

Per a report published by Mail on Sunday, the representative shared that the committee members were not convinced to celebrate queen’s grandchildren as “not all the grandchildren have an entirely positive public profile” which could have earned them backlash.

A Royal Mint spokesperson told the outlet that she was “not able to confirm” which grandchild was referred to in the statement “as it is not present in the committee minutes”.

However, two names came up, Prince Harry and Anne’s son Peter. In 2008, Peter was criticised for giving Hello magazine exclusive rights to his wedding for a reported £500,000.

Meanwhile, Zara’s record seems to be clear as she is also considered to be Charles’ favourite niece.

While there is no official update on the matter, it is reported that the monarch is considering Anne’s recommendation to make her princess in order to help keep the monarchy relevant.