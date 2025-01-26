Timothee Chalamet takes hilarious dig at losing awards four times on SNL

Timothee Chalamet has recently taken hilarious dig at losing big awards four times during an appearance on Saturday Night Live show.

On January 25, Chalamet, who is nominated second Best Actor nomination at the 2025 Oscars for A Complete Unknown role, was third time hosting SNL show.

In his opening monologue, the Wonka actor jokingly talked about losing other big awards to his competition.

Chalamet also revealed that he had been having his acceptance speech in his pocket for quite some time. But he never got the chance to deliver it.

The Dune star said, “It’s an enormous honour going to these awards shows. It’s such a great experience, but I just keep losing and each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting.”

Interestingly, Chalamet also played back footage of him losing at other awards shows over the years.

The Don’t Look Up actor asked the audience to let him deliver an acceptance speech but he was outdone by Kenan Thompson.

Chalamet opened up that he was not only serving as host, but he was also a musical guest at the show. The actor shared that he would be playing Bob Dylan songs.

Meanwhile, the actor shared his thoughts on playing Dylan just after portraying Willy Wonka.

Chalamet discovered the commonality between two men, adding, “they are both eccentric, innovators and both captured as well as enslaved hundreds of ‘Oompa Loompas’”.