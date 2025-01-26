‘HTTYD’ composer gives rare update on live-action movie after Oscar nod

John Powell gives update on 'How To Train Your Dragon' live action

John Powell, who recently achieved his second Oscar nomination for Best Original Score for Wicked, shared his thoughts on his full-circle moment with How To Train Your Dragon.

The composer worked on the music for the beloved animated film series and is now recruited for the live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon as well.

Powell discussed the challenges of retaining the magic of the beloved animated classic into its live-action version during an interview with the Collider.

"It’s very weird because I’m working on the new version of How to Train Your Dragon right now, which is the last nomination. So, it’s all very circular, apparently. But it’s great. It’s very weird," he told the outlet.

In 2010, Powell received an Oscar nomination for his score in How To Train Your Dragon, which widely regarded as one of the most iconic soundtracks in animation history. Now, as he is working on the live-action adaptation, Powell feels that it’s come full circle.

Crafting scores for upcoming live-action film was a challenge, as Powell tried to approach the music in a fresh way while keeping its original essence.

"A lot of the music is the same, but it has to work in a slightly different way sometimes some very different ways, sometimes," he explained.

Powell is also looking forward to people seeing an "expanded version" of the story hoping that people who have never "saw the animated film" will “enjoy it as much as everybody who has seen the animated film.”

The How To Train Your Dragon live-Action film is slated for release on June 13th, 2025.