Dave Franco reacts to being mistaken for accused killer Luigi Mangione

Dave Franco is aware that you believe he resembles Luigi Mangione.

Franco, who is on the ground with two films, including the horror picture Together, which co-stars his real-life partner Alison Brie, was interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter at the Sundance picture Festival.

In response to the question of if anyone has contacted him over the analogies that have been made between him and Mangione, Brie said, "Anyone? Are you referring to everyone? "I have never received more texts about anything in my life," Franco continued.

He continued, “Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it.”

Since December 4, when it was revealed that United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan by someone later claimed to be the 26-year-old, Mangione has dominated news headlines.

Following a multi-day manhunt, Mangione was apprehended in Pennsylvania on December 9 and is facing murder charges. He entered a not guilty plea and is presently anticipating his February court date.

Social media swiftly recognised Franco as the actor who ought to portray Mangione in a potential film shortly after it was made public that he was the murderer.

Although there isn't a scripted film yet, there are a number of documentaries about the murder in the works, including one directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney.

“But I don’t think there have been any official offers,” Brie joked, with Franco saying, “No, no official offers.”