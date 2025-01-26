Josh O’Connor clears the air about James Bond casting: 'The truth is...'

Josh O'Connor addresses James Bond rumours

Josh O’Connor got candid about how rumours began about him being the next James Bond.

In a conversation with the Deadline at 2025 Sundance Film Festival Portrait Studio, The Crown star admitted, "I have no thoughts, really."

"The truth is that I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn’t it be funny if I played Bond?" the Challengers actor said while addressing the rumours.

"Then, me and Daniel [Craig] did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond."

He further told the outlet, "If I am Bond, I don’t know about it."

The Golden Globe award-winning actor isn’t the only one considered to play the iconic Bond role. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill, are just a few names fans are rooting for in the franchise.

The latest Bond film, No Time To Die, which was released in 2021. It's unclear when the next instalment will get going.

Currently, O’Connor has his hands are full with several movies slated for release, including new Knives Out film starring with Daniel Craig, Wake Up Dead Man, Reichardt’s The Mastermind and Oliver Hermanus’s The History of Sound.