Taylor Swift fans speculate 2 album releases within 6 months?

Taylor Swift predicted to release ‘Reputation’ and debut album within the next 6 months

Taylor Swift shocked her fans by an exciting update on Spotify and they started to theorise about the release of her next re-recordings.

The 2006 debut album and Reputation are up for re-recording next as Swift has reclaimed her other albums by releasing their ‘Taylor’s Versions.’

Swifties noticed that both the albums were missing from the 14-time-Grammy winner’s discography on Spotify, which raised the question of their soon to be re-release.

By now, the self-titled debut album has become available again but Reputation is noticeably missing and fans think there is a method to this madness.

A fan account shared a video on Instagram which explains a theory as to why the re-release might be sooner than expected.

In the video, Olivia Levin, a social media influencer, reveals that Swift has requested the fifth and final extension of trademarks ‘Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version).’

The final extension, Levin added, would only be available for the next six months once it’s accepted.

Therefore, the Anti-Hero hitmaker would have six months to re-release both the albums.

Swifties are also unable to conceal their excitement for the Grammy Awards early next month, where the Mastermind popstar would be present.

Many fans speculate that the Eras Tour performer might announce the release of Reputation at the big event, just as she announced her latest album The Tortured Poets Department last year.