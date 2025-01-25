Prince William, Kate Middleton join forces with King Charles after major setback

Kate Middleton and Prince William have delight King Charles III as they joined the monarch in unifying move to send the world a message of unity and strength amid ongoing crisis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have followed in the 77-year-old monarch's footsteps to show him their full support after the Palace received shocking news from Belize.

The Commonwealth country has removed the British monarch from its banknotes, replacing Queen Elizabeth II's image with two of the country's national heroes.

However, the Buckingham Palace marked a significant event, one close to his subjects, just a day after he conducted a crucial meeting at his Norfolk estate.

The royal family's social media accounts have released a delightful photo of the King alongside a message. “Wishing those celebrating a very happy #BurnsNight tonight.”

However, future King William and his wife Princess Catherine have also shared a touching tribute for Burns Night, observed annually on January 25.

William and Kate released a personal message to praise Scotland’s natural beauty and its legendary poet, Robert Burns.

The royal couple wrote: “Celebrating the beauty of Scotland, the power of nature, and the poetry of Robert Burns. Happy Burns Night,” signing the statement personally as “W & C.”

