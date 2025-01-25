Travis Kelce gives befitting response to NFL trolls on backlash

Travis Kelce fires back on NFL haters for calling him ‘slow’ and ‘washed up’

Travis Kelce has the perfect response to criticism as he reveals that he “laughs” at the trolls.

The 35-year-old NFL star was called “slow” and “washed up” by critics on the field, but he said, “I laugh at it. It’s fun, man. As long as I’m going out there and we’re winning, baby, that’s all that matters,” during his press conference on Friday, January 24th.

The Kansas City Chiefs will come even closer to Super Bowl if they win the Sunday game, giving another chance to the tight end to play for his fourth ring.

These trolling comments come after the Grotesquerie star hinted that he might be taking retirement from his football career.

Talking about his game in Cleveland, Ohio, earlier this season, Kelce shared that it might have been his last time playing there on his New Heights podcast.

“I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was just giving it one last hurrah before I’m done because I’ve only played there twice in 12 years,” he said.

The athlete and his team are set to play against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on Sunday.