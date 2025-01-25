Royal style in sync: Charlene, Princess Kate shine with their mini me fashion moments

Here are some of the favourite highlights of Princess Charlene of Monaco and the Princess of Wales fashion moments

Princess Charlene of Monaco and the Princess of Wales are known for their impeccable style, and it seems their daughters are following in their fashionable footsteps.

Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlotte of Wales have charmed royal fans with their coordinated ensembles alongside their stylish mothers.

Kate and Princess Charlotte have frequently showcased matching fashion moments during royal engagements. Here are some of our favourite highlights.

Charlene and Gabriella: Monaco's Fashion Duo

Monaco's National Day, November 2024

Princess Charlene and her daughter Gabriella turned heads on Monaco’s National Day with their elegant attire. Charlene stunned in a custom lavender silk suit by Louis Vuitton, complete with a dramatic fascinator adorned with black feathers.

Gabriella complemented her mother’s look in a powder-blue Dior coat dress embellished with sparkling beadwork and a matching headband.

Monaco Picnic, September 2022

For the annual U Cavagnetu picnic, Charlene and Gabriella embraced a summery vibe. Charlene dazzled in a white embroidered blouse paired with bold palazzo trousers by Terrence Bray.

Meanwhile, Gabriella charmed onlookers in a blue floral dress by Jacadi, accessorised with floral-embellished Missouri sandals and a matching hairband.

Kate and Charlotte: Coordinated Style Moments

Christmas Day, December 2024

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte made a striking entrance at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham with perfectly coordinated navy and green outfits.

Kate wore a hunter-green Alexander McQueen coat paired with a tartan scarf, which echoed the pattern of Charlotte’s structured coat.

Easter Sunday, April 2022

For the Easter church service in 2022, Kate and Charlotte chose matching pastel tones. Kate wore a stunning pastel blue coat dress by Emilia Wickstead, paired with a pleated Jane Taylor headband.

Charlotte mirrored her mother’s look with a floral Rachel Riley dress and blue Amaia tights, matching the shade of Kate’s outfit flawlessly.

Fashion Legacy

Whether it's Charlene and Gabriella or Kate and Charlotte, these mother-daughter pairs prove that their impeccable style is a blend of tradition and modernity, capturing the hearts of royal watchers around the world.