Taylor Swift makes ‘meaningful’ gift for Brittany Mahomes’ baby

Taylor Swift takes it upon herself to give the most unique gifts to her loved ones.
The 35-year-old pop superstar made a handmade gift for her friend Brittany Mahomes’ youngest baby girl at her birth this month.
Swift made a golden blanket for baby Golden Raye Mahomes, and “She makes a lot of things for the people she loves and cares about,” a source told Us Weekly on Saturday, January 25th.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker “makes sentimental gifts that are more of value to her than expensive gifts,” they added.
Commenting on the Grammy winner’s artsy side, they went on to say, “She has always been someone who makes arts and crafts. She makes a lot of personal things herself. [She is] always thinking about her friends and values those gifts more than anything expensive.”
Swift makes sure to “hunt for something special, personal and meaningful for people,” they added, “She’s not the type to have her assistant just buy something.”
The Love Story songstress and Mahomes became close friends when she started dating Travis Kelce in September 2023.
The two WAGs have been spotted sitting together at several games at the stadium as they cheered on their athlete boyfriend and husband.
