Princess Kate sees US visits '2025' as opportunity to mend rift with Harry, Meghan

Prince William and Princess Kate are gearing up to expand their charitable efforts globally, with plans to strengthen their presence in the United States.

Sources close to the royal couple emphasise that their initiatives are not aimed at rivaling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but rather at broadening the impact of their work.

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales raised significant funds from US donors, with the figures disclosed in Charity Commission accounts.

Building on this momentum, the couple has taken steps to relaunch The Royal Foundation in America, registering the brand with US trademark authorities.

Insiders reveal that these efforts align with Prince William’s vision for more international engagements, a goal he hinted at late last year.

"Catherine will hopefully be taking on more international visits this year, with some exciting trips in the pipeline," he shared.

For Kate, these potential visits to the US carry an additional personal significance. According to sources, the Princess of Wales views such opportunities as a chance to bridge the gap between Prince William and Prince Harry, whose relationship has been strained in recent years.

“Kate sees a US trip as a valuable opportunity to reconnect with Harry and work towards reconciliation,” said a royal insider to Closer.

Tensions between the brothers have been well documented, with notable moments of estrangement following Harry and Meghan’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and the release of Harry’s memoir Spare in 2023.

Despite these challenges, Kate is said to be determined to prioritize mending the familial rift.

“Rebuilding the bond between William and Harry is a key focus for Kate this year,” an insider revealed. “She’s hopeful that being in the same country will provide an opportunity for meaningful dialogue.”

While the details of The Royal Foundation’s US expansion remain under wraps, royal insiders are keen to dispel any notions of competition with the Sussexes.

“This is a natural progression for their charitable work. It’s about expanding their reach, not creating rivalries,” they clarified.

As the couple moves forward with their plans, Kate remains optimistic that a new chapter in the royal family’s transatlantic relationships could bring both professional achievements and personal healing.