Duchess Sophie wins over Royal fans with stunning appearance at Army Music dinner

Royal fans were captivated as Sophie, looked like a 'princess' at the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner held at Gibraltar Barracks in Camberley on Thursday evening, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

The 60-year-old royal embraced her signature elegant style by flawlessly blending high street and designer pieces for the special event.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s ensemble reflected both her regal role and her fashion expertise.

She dazzled in a metallic and lace Erdem gown, which she had previously worn at another event. To stay warm in the cool evening air, Sophie added a stylish Zara faux fur jacket to complete the look.

The duchess proudly displayed the RCAM insignia on her left shoulder, paying tribute to her important position.

Social media was abuzz with royal fans expressing admiration for Sophie’s sophisticated appearance, with one describing her as "a princess in winter perfection," and another remarking, "She looks absolutely stunning. The ensemble is flawless."