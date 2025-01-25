Charles honours Burns Night with striking portrait captured by Kate's photographer

King Charles marked Burns Night with a striking new portrait, celebrating the Scottish tradition with a nod to the past and a special collaboration.



The portrait, released by Buckingham Palace, features the King dressed in a traditional tartan kilt, standing in the grand library of Balmoral Castle.

Captured during the autumn of 2024, the image honours the life and works of Robert Burns, Scotland's National Bard, on the annual January 25 celebration.

The photograph was taken by Millie Pilkington, a seasoned portrait photographer renowned for her work with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Pilkington famously captured intimate moments during Prince William and Princess Kate’s 2011 royal wedding and has since provided numerous personal family portraits, including last year’s Father’s Day photo of Prince William with his three children.

In a social media post accompanying the image, the Royal Family extended warm wishes to those celebrating: "Wishing those marking the occasion a very happy #BurnsNight."

This release precedes an important international visit for King Charles. The monarch is set to travel to Poland for a service commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau on January 27, an event he described as “so important” during a recent engagement at Buckingham Palace.

The portrait and the upcoming trip underscore the King’s dedication to cultural and historical milestones, blending tradition with his active role on the global stage.