Mark Wahlberg apologizes to cast mates after 'Flight Risk' shoot

Mark Wahlberg plays hitman in 'Flight Risk'

Mark Wahlberg admitted having difficulty phasing off the character of Flight Risk.

The 53-year-old played a hitman in the action thriller. He pretends to be a pilot and targets a fugitive named Winston and US marshal Madelyn in Mel Gibson directorial.

Mark confessed that the wickedness in his character made it difficult for him to engage with others on set. Therefore, he used to lock himself in a room even if he wasn’t shooting.

The Ted actor added: "I was locked into the part the whole time. So, if we weren't shooting, I was like either off in the corner by myself or I just would kind of go back to my little dressing room and just sit there.”

His villainous role made him apologetic to his cast mates.

According to PEOPLE, Wahlberg confessed: "I was like the guy who was like constantly picking at them, poking them and prodding them, you know, from the back of the plane the whole entire time.”

"I apologized at the end because I wasn't very engaging off camera or outside of shooting, but I was just in [that] head space.”

Daddy’s Home actor opened that the shoot was only carried out for 22 days. The film was shot very quickly so it did not take four or five months.