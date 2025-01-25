Noah Centineo, Sofia Carson celebrate major career jump in 2025

Noah Centineo and Sofia Carson praised for having a positive impact on youngsters.

Noah Centineo and Sofia Carson have embarked on a new journey in 2025.

On January 24, SAG announced that the 28-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress will be this year’s ambassadors, recognizing their dedication to humanitarian efforts, positive impact on younger performers, and outstanding representation of the acting industry.

A press release stated that they were chosen for being talented entertainers and advocates. The announcement praised them as individuals who "exemplify the utmost values of the acting profession" and actively use their influence and popularity to support public service and humanitarian causes.

For the SAG Awards, the newly appointed ambassadors will give fans "exclusive behind-the-scenes access" to the ceremony while also taking part in various pre-show events.

Another major initiative they would have to stand by includes the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s disaster relief efforts for members affected by recent Los Angeles wildfires.

After his breakout role as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Noah became an internet sensation. He recently returned as the beloved character in a cameo on the newest season of the spin off series XO, Kitty.

Currently, the actor stars as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in Netflix’s The Recruit, where he also serves as executive producer.

While Sofia has built an impressive career, balancing both acting and music.

She first garnered popularity on the Disney Channel, especially through her role as Evie in the Descendants franchise. Since then, she has branched out into philanthropy while continuing to thrive in the entertainment industry.